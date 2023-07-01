Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lifted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

