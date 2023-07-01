RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RTLLF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Free Report) is one of 145 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 2 0 2.00 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 930 3258 4300 43 2.41

Earnings and Valuation

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $664.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 75.10 RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $4.01 billion $311.69 million 642.93

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -17.23% 1.48% 0.31%

Dividends

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft competitors beat RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen. It also provides accessories, service parts, and services for its products. The company serves restaurants and hotels; communal catering, such as company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military, prisons, and retirement homes; and quick service restaurants, caterers, supermarkets, bakery and snack shops, butchers, petrol stations, and delivery services. It sells its products through independent distribution partners. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.