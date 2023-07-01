Rajat Suri Sells 50,000 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of PRST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Presto Automation by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Presto Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital raised Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

