Radix Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $486.92 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,603,160,242 coins and its circulating supply is 7,763,397,515 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

