Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quhuo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

