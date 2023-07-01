Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.46

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.46 and traded as low as C$32.39. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.39, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands.

Quebecor Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

