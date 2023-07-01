QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $522.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,590.01 or 1.00012136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137471 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $350.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

