Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,782,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,389,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after buying an additional 839,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.