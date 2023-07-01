Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 495,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 111,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

