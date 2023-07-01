Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,984 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $31.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

