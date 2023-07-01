Quantum Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,123,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.61 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

