Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Lowered by Analyst

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

