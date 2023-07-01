PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

