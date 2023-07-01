ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3184 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYHG opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Institutional Trading of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,861,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $784,000.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

