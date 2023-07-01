Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

