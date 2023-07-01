Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.