Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POCI. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Optics during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Precision Optics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

Shares of POCI stock remained flat at $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

About Precision Optics

(Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.