PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $310,880.09 and approximately $67.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00343619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003328 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,360,664 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

