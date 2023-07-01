Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:PSTVY)

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.6259 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSTVY opened at $12.36 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; payment and collection agency, various settlement, domestic remittance and exchange, cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange services; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

