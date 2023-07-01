Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Positron Trading Down 8.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Positron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.