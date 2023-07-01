Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Positron Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 6,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Positron has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.25.
About Positron
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Positron
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.