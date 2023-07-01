Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 6,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Positron has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.25.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

