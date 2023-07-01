Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $647.34

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 647.34 ($8.23) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.57). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.57), with a volume of 5,734 shares traded.

Porvair Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 647.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 635.68. The firm has a market cap of £293.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.25 and a beta of 0.80.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

