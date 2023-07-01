Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 275.3% in June

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the May 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.50.

Porsche Automobil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

