Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 275.3% in June

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 275.3% from the May 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
