Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Pop Culture Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 143,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,818. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
Pop Culture Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pop Culture Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.