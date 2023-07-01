Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pop Culture Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 143,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,818. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

