Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $39.95 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $39.95 million and $67,806.62 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00111991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

