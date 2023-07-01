Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -60.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,069. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in Pinterest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Pinterest by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 95.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 44,372 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.