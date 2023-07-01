PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 378,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

