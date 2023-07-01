PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 378,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
