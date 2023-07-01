Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 4.6%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 459,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 895,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 94.83% and a negative net margin of 203.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phunware by 189.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

