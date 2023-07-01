Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSFree Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVSFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

