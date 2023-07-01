Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

