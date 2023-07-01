PG&E Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:PCGU)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCGU stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 26.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,036,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,246,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PG&E by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

