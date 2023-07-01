PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.66. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 39,283 shares.

PetVivo Stock Down 17.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 950.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.13%.

About PetVivo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PetVivo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetVivo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

