Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in June

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Perenti has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Perenti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

