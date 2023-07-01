PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 248.0% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PED. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,586. The company has a market cap of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

