Pax Dollar (USDP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.23 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $983.96 million and $11.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

