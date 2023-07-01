Pax Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $983.96 million and $11.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

