Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 41 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.