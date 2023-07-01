Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 629,730 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Azul by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

