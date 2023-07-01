Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Up 238.6% in June

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the May 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Panasonic Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Panasonic stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. 191,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy segments. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

