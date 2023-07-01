Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.08

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.08 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.15), with a volume of 3,023,348 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 27 ($0.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Cobus Loots bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,057.85). Company insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

