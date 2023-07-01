Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

PANW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $256.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

