Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance
Shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $817,200.00, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.16.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile
The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.
