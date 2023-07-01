Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $817,200.00, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $21.16.

Get Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF alerts:

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF ( NASDAQ:ODDS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Free Report)

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.