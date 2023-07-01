Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.37.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

