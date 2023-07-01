Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO) Shares Up 8.7%

Otis Gold Corp. (OOO.V) (CVE:OOO – Free Report) rose 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 186,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

