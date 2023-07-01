Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $275,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 448.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 143,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,954. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

