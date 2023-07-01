Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.45

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.45 and traded as low as C$53.72. Open Text shares last traded at C$54.01, with a volume of 376,276 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.98.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

