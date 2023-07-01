OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPAL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

