Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.24 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,345,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

