Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in June

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 115,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,361. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

