Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lessened by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

OMC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

