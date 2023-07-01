OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $184,875.06 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

